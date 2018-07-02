BOSTON (CBS) — The state’s first provisional retail license for recreational marijuana has been awarded by the Cannabis Control Commission.

The bid from Cultivate Holdings, LLC. was approved Monday, the Commission said.

Cultivate, located in Leicester, is a medical marijuana dispensary.

Before they can sell pot to recreational users, they must meet certain standards set by the Commission, such as fingerprinting staff and allowing an inspection to ensure that they will be able to follow Massachusetts laws.

Their products will also have to be reviewed by an independent lab before they can be sold.