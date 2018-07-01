LYNN (CBS) — The family and friends of a man gunned down in Lynn last week have a message they want everyone to hear.

A block party on Saturday night celebrated 25-year-old Romel Danis’ life. The community was coming together to remember him in an upbeat way and to call for an end to gun violence.

“I feel as if this is a perfect chance to come together as a community, as a family, and support a stop to gun violence… The only thing that can stop hatred is love. Spread love,” said one man there.

The neighborhood was filled with music, food, and fun. Just a week prior, a shooting on Lawton Avenue killed Danis as he left a party and wounded two others.

Danis’ mother was moved by the community response. She told WBZ that she wants everyone to remember her son as the same way she does: “gentle.”

“It’s real sad but we’re making the best of the situation so I’m happy, and I love him, and I miss him forever,” said another man.

A woman at the block party described Danis as “a good kid, he was always funny he had a very good personality and everyone loved him.”

Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting.