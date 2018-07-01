DIGHTON (CBS) – George Goulart was grilling outside and watching his young grandchildren Sunday afternoon when suddenly, he heard his neighbor screaming.

The neighbor’s 41-year-old boyfriend was having a medical emergency in an above-ground pool.

Goulart said he ran over with his daughter, Jocelyn, to help pull the man from the pool around 2:30 p.m.

“I heard the scream… and we raced over there. I dove in and picked him up. I told the two of them, grab his arms and pull him out. We tried CPR,” Goulart said.

He described a frantic scene as he, his daughter and his female neighbor tried to revive the man.

Once they pulled the man from the pool, Goulart’s daughter performed CPR on the man. He began coughing up fluid.

Within minutes, emergency responders arrived to the Brook Street home. They rushed the man to an area hospital.

The man’s condition or the extent of his injuries were not immediately known.

“I just hope he’s OK,” Goulart said. “I’m not a hero. I’m not. My daughter is, Jocelyn. But I just pray that this kid’s OK.”