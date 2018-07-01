WEATHER ALERTHeat Wave Hits Boston
BOSTON (CBS) — The two men shot and killed in Brighton this weekend have been identified.

Police said Wilfred Peters 26, of Brighton, and Jeffrey Montaque, 27, of Cambridge, were pronounced dead at the scene of a shooting on Faneuil and Brackett Streets.

The shooting occurred around 12:40 a.m. on Saturday.

Police on the scene of a fatal shooting on Brackett Street in Brighton (WBZ-TV)

Those who live in the neighborhood told WBZ they are not accustomed to violence on their street.

One man said. “Obviously you can’t judge a whole area by one incident but you know, that being said, it’s not something I ever expected to wake up to if that makes sense.”

Another woman said she heard eight shots.

“Of course I am afraid,” she said. “Everybody’s afraid now, you know?”

  Jordan Lewis Ring says:
    July 1, 2018 at 3:36 pm

    THE RIGHTS OF EVERY CITIZEN CRUSHED BY POLICE COMM, MAYOR, DUMB AS DIRT GENERAL COURT,,,,, UNTIL REVERSED BY THE SCOTUS MORE BLOOD AND ALL SHOULD BE IN FEAR CREATED BY MASS ELECTED MORONS….//.KILLERS HAVE NO RESPECT FOR ANY LAW///….THE SCOTUS IS CERTAIN TO REVERSE THE MASS LAWS IN VIOLATIONS OF OUR YOURS,RIGHTS///UNTIL THAN,,,, MORE DEATHS IN THE STREETS,,,,,,TRAGIC!

