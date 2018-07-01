Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — The two men shot and killed in Brighton this weekend have been identified.
Police said Wilfred Peters 26, of Brighton, and Jeffrey Montaque, 27, of Cambridge, were pronounced dead at the scene of a shooting on Faneuil and Brackett Streets.
The shooting occurred around 12:40 a.m. on Saturday.
Those who live in the neighborhood told WBZ they are not accustomed to violence on their street.
One man said. “Obviously you can’t judge a whole area by one incident but you know, that being said, it’s not something I ever expected to wake up to if that makes sense.”
Another woman said she heard eight shots.
“Of course I am afraid,” she said. “Everybody’s afraid now, you know?”
