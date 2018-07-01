Visit 100 Mass. Museums & Cultural Spots For Free This Summer From now until Aug. 31, every Friday there will be an array of places offering no-cost admission to everyone.

Best Ways To Celebrate 4th of July In BostonBostonians love an excuse to party, and there is no better reason than the Fourth of July. The city and its people go all out to mark that day with signature musical events, parades and much, much more.