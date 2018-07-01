BOSTON (CBS) – Starting on Monday, getting a parking ticket in Boston will be even more painful.

The city is raising parking fines for the first time in about a decade.

Unpaid meters will now cost you $40 instead of $25.

Drivers aren’t happy with the change.

“It’s difficult finding parking. That’s the hard part,” said Stacey Sheikhidris of Boston. “When you do find it, to have to keep an eye on the parking situation and not enjoy what you’ve come here to do, it’s very frustrating.”

Ashley Desmond called the increase “egregious.”

“I understand the reasoning for a little bit of a hike, but for the jump from $25-40 plus is a bit egregious,” she said.

Parking in a residential spot without a permit will go from $40 a ticket to $60.

And if you can’t find a spot in Boston’s busy streets, the fine for double parking is also expected to go up.

“Even if I want an ice cream cone, I’ll come and run and double park. To come outside and find a whopping ticket on my car. It’s totally unacceptable,” said Sheikhidris.

The city hopes these heftier fines will help with traffic and free up spots for people who actually need them.

Drivers like Desmond said they’ll now think twice before parking in Boston.

“It’s going to put a financial strain on a lot of people,” she said.

The parking fines are expected to generate about $5 million dollars for the city, with the money funding other transportation projects, like improving bike lanes.