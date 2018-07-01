BOSTON (CBS) – Talk about the dog days of summah! We have an official heatwave in Boston as of Sunday, July 1. That means three consecutive days of 90 degrees or higher at Logan Airport.

High temperatures will be close to 90 degrees again on Monday in Boston. But it depends on when the sea breeze kicks in. If it is later in the day, we could easily hit 90 again. If the sea breeze is earlier we may only stay in the 80s… still hot but with a lovely cool breeze the heat is more tolerable. This will be the case all along the coast.

Temps will stay cooler (around 80) compared to more mid 90s inland. That’s where we have the heat advisory for Monday, for areas away from the coast. The hot temps combined with the high humidity, will make it feel like 100-108.

Monday will be an air quality alert day according to the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection. This means ground level ozone concentrations will be unhealthy.

Overnight lows will stay warm, the humidity remains and patchy fog could develop.

Then it will become mostly sunny Monday afternoon with hot & humid conditions.

The dome of heat continues to rule the eastern US (and beyond!). The high pressure causes the air to sink. The air compresses and warms up. The high pressure is centered over the central Atlantic, ushering in a southerly airflow that increases our humidity. The jet stream is positioned way up north in Canada. That’s why we have the “triple H” weather!

Just be aware that there is a slim chance for a pop up shower or storm Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday afternoon.

But overall, the 4th of July will be hot, humid, mainly sunny, isolated pop up storm in the afternoon/evening. Anything that develops should be short-lived.

Stay tuned to the WBZ weather team for further updates! Stay cool!