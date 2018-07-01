BOSTON (AP) — One of 14 original copies of the Declaration of Independence will again be on public display for the 4th of July on Boston.

The rare document can be viewed between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday at the Massachusetts Archives and Commonwealth Museum at Columbia Point.

Officials say more than 1,600 visitors viewed the state’s only signed copy of the Declaration last year on July 5.

Also on display this Independence Day are two other documents: a letter from George Washington to the Massachusetts General Court stating that the Continental Congress had declared the American colonies free and independent states; and the Treaty of Watertown, signed in July 1776 with two Native American tribes and considered the first agreement that recognized the United States as an independent nation.

