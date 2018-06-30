MIDDLEBORO (CBS) – Thirty passengers safely evacuated a school bus after it burst into flames on Interstate 495 late Saturday afternoon.

The passengers were bicyclists who were returning to Quincy after finishing a race, which started in Quincy and ended at Mass Maritime Academy.

No injuries were reported in the bus fire, reported shortly before 4 p.m.

The bus was traveling near Exit 6 on I-495 when it became engulfed in flames.

Another bus had picked up the passengers by the time firefighters arrived on scene.

Firefighter extinguished the flames within 15 minutes.

State Police responded to the scene.