WEATHER ALERTExtreme Heat All Weekend
  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    01:35 AMCSI: Miami
    02:35 AMCSI: Miami
    03:35 AMMyDestination.TV
    04:00 AMMurdoch Mysteries
    05:00 AMWBZ This Morning
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Middleboro

MIDDLEBORO (CBS) – Thirty passengers safely evacuated a school bus after it burst into flames on Interstate 495 late Saturday afternoon.

The passengers were bicyclists who were returning to Quincy after finishing a race, which started in Quincy and ended at Mass Maritime Academy.

middleboro bus fire 3 30 People Evacuate School Bus On Fire In Middleboro

(Photo credit: Middleboro Fire Department)

No injuries were reported in the bus fire, reported shortly before 4 p.m.

The bus was traveling near Exit 6 on I-495 when it became engulfed in flames.

middleboro bus fire 2 30 People Evacuate School Bus On Fire In Middleboro

(Photo credit: Middleboro Fire Department)

Another bus had picked up the passengers by the time firefighters arrived on scene.

Firefighter extinguished the flames within 15 minutes.

State Police responded to the scene.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s