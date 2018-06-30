BOSTON (CBS) — Boston Mayor Marty Walsh declared a heat emergency for the city on Saturday.

As a result, Boston Centers for Youth and Families will be open as cooling centers. Anyone will be allowed the pools or relax in the air conditioning, the city said.

Lawrence Police also tweeted that a cooling center would be open at the Wetherbee School library auditorium this weekend.

Cooling center will be at the library auditorium and Wetherbee School this weekend 12 noon to 8pm both Saturday and Sunday. pic.twitter.com/4GiqQR4Xxs — Lawrence Police (@lawrencepolice) June 30, 2018

The Lowell Senior Center will open a cooling station on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday from 6:30 A.M. to 4:00 P.M.

The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat watch and said there was a “high confidence concerning all potential threats and impacts associated with heat and humidity.”

“Prolonged exposure to heat and humidity will increase the risk of heat-related illnesses,” they added.

The threat is expected to be throughout New England all week long but peaking Sunday and Monday. WBZ-TV Meteorologist Barry Burbank has more on the heat wave and tips for staying safe in his most recent weather blog.