June 30, 2018

According to statistics, suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the U.S. and 1 of just 3 leading causes that are on the rise. The recent deaths of fashion designer Kate Spade and celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain also highlights the growing suicide rate among middle-aged adults. On this edition of Centro, we shed some light on this important topic. WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks with suicide survivor Melida Arredondo, from the non-profit Arredondo Family Foundation. Tune in!

WATCH: Centro in Spanish

NOTE: You can watch both the English and Spanish versions of Centro anytime, visiting our website http://www.cbsboston.com/centro

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

SUICIDE PREVENTION

Samaritan’s 24 Hour

Suicide Prevention Helpline

Call or Text

(877) 870-HOPE (4673)

SamaritansHope.org

AYUDA EN ESPAÑOL:

Red Nacional de Prevencion

del Suicidio – Linea de

Ayuda las 24 Horas

(888) 628-9454

