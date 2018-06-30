June 30, 2018
According to statistics, suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the U.S. and 1 of just 3 leading causes that are on the rise. The recent deaths of fashion designer Kate Spade and celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain also highlights the growing suicide rate among middle-aged adults. On this edition of Centro, we shed some light on this important topic. WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks with suicide survivor Melida Arredondo, from the non-profit Arredondo Family Foundation. Tune in!
WATCH: Centro in Spanish
You can watch both the English and Spanish versions of Centro anytime, visiting our website http://www.cbsboston.com/centro
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
SUICIDE PREVENTION
Samaritan’s 24 Hour
Suicide Prevention Helpline
Call or Text
(877) 870-HOPE (4673)
SamaritansHope.org
AYUDA EN ESPAÑOL:
Red Nacional de Prevencion
del Suicidio – Linea de
Ayuda las 24 Horas
(888) 628-9454
CENTRO with Yadires Nova-Salcedo on WBZ TV-4 (CBS Boston) Saturday's at 7:50am.