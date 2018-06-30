BOSTON (CBS) — Two shootings in Boston neighborhoods overnight left two people dead and another two injured.

Police were still at the scene of a shooting near Faneuil and Brackett Streets several hours after the 12:40 a.m. shooting.

They confirmed to WBZ-TV that two men in their 20s were pronounced dead at the scene.

An active police presence in Brighton, roughly seven hours after Boston Police say two men were shot dead near Faneuil and Brackett Streets. @wbz pic.twitter.com/EHdQbvG09T — Anaridis Rodriguez (@Anaridis) June 30, 2018

Two people were also shot in Mattapan, at Morton and Norfolk Streets around 12:15 a.m. Saturday.

Police said both people shot have non-life threatening injuries.

No word on the identities of the victims or if any arrests have been made. Police have not released any more information.