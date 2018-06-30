WATCH LIVE:Rally Against Family Separation Continues At Boston Common
BOSTON (CBS) — Two shootings in Boston neighborhoods overnight left two people dead and another two injured.

Police were still at the scene of a shooting near Faneuil and Brackett Streets several hours after the 12:40 a.m. shooting.

They confirmed to WBZ-TV that two men in their 20s were pronounced dead at the scene.

Two people were also shot in Mattapan, at Morton and Norfolk Streets around 12:15 a.m. Saturday.

Police said both people shot have non-life threatening injuries.

No word on the identities of the victims or if any arrests have been made. Police have not released any more information.

