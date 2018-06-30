WEATHER ALERTExtreme Heat All Weekend
Filed Under:Bourne, U.S. Immigration And Customs Enforcement, Undocumented Immigrants

BOSTON (AP) — A Brazilian immigrant being held on rape and assault charges in Massachusetts has been referred to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency.

Officials from the Barnstable County Sheriff’s office said Saturday Antonio Ferreira is being held in a Bourne facility awaiting trial for rape, assault and battery and soliciting a felony.

Ferreira was previously removed from the U.S. in 2007.

The office recently entered into an agreement with ICE to train local officers to enforce some immigration laws. Police will identify inmates already wanted for deportation.

If Ferreira is found guilty, he will be deported once he has served his sentence. An attorney for Ferreira could not be immediately identified.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

