BOSTON (CBS) — Surrounded by protesters, U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a Massachusetts Democrat, called for the federal immigration and customs enforcement agency to be replaced during Saturday’s “Rally Against Family Separation” in Boston.

Warren, who called for rebuilding the country’s immigration system, said the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement needs to be replaced with “something that reflects our morality.”

During her speech, amid cheers from the large crowd, Warren did not specify how the federal law enforcement agency should be changed.

Saturday morning on Twitter, President Trump defended the federal agency known as ICE, saying the agency has liberated towns from dangerous gangs.

“The Democrats are making a strong push to abolish ICE, one of the smartest, toughest and most spirited law enforcement groups of men and women that I have ever seen,” Trump tweeted. “I have watched ICE liberate towns from the grasp of MS-13 & clean out the toughest of situations. They are great!”

Warren spoke as thousands of people gathered in Boston to protest separating migrant families who are attempting to come into the United States. It was among several rallies held nationwide Saturday on the issue.

During the Boston rally, some protestors held signs calling for the abolishment of ICE.

“We’re the FIRE that melts ICE! #AbolishICE #Occupy ICE” read one sign being held by a protester.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)