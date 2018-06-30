BOSTON (CBS/AP) — Hundreds of people opposed to President Donald Trump’s controversial policy of separating migrant families descended on Boston for two planned protests.

Saturday’s “Rally against Family Separation” began with 11 a.m. with speeches at City Hall. U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, U.S. Sen. Ed Markey, and Congressman Joe Kennedy III were among the attendees.

Warren said she has spoken with “mothers who have been lied to, mothers who have no idea where their children are and mothers who told me that at night, they believe they can still hear their children cry. I spoke with ICE officials who have no idea how they are going to reunite babies scattered all across this country with their mothers.”

"Mothers have told me that at night, they believe they can still hear their children cry. This is not about politics. This is about human beings." – Massachusetts @SenWarren addresses a growing crowd of hundreds on Boston's City Hall Plaza. @wbz pic.twitter.com/1515LhrKzT — Anaridis Rodriguez (@Anaridis) June 30, 2018

“You cannot beg for freedom, you have to fight for freedom and that is what we are doing here in Boston,” said Markey, who is planning to visit detention and processing facilities in Port Isabel, McAllen, and Brownsville, Texas this weekend.

While at the border, Markey plans to deliver hand-made cards, pictures, and messages of support created by children in Massachusetts to the children and families being detained.

The crowd then marched to Boston Common, where a large rally was set to take place. The protest is timed with other protests nationwide and is also meant to oppose Trump’s ban on travelers from certain Muslim-majority nations.

As of Saturday morning, 4,700 people said they would attend on Facebook.

More than a thousand gather at City Hall for immigration rally #wbz pic.twitter.com/Y2DJ3dVO0p — Paul Burton (@PaulWBZ) June 30, 2018

The second demonstration starts Saturday afternoon with a march from Wellington Common Park to the South Bay House of Correction, a county jail in Boston which houses undocumented immigrants apprehended by federal officials.

Organizers are demanding local government agencies stop cooperating with federal immigration authorities.

Before either of the rallies, a Brazilian mother living in Massachusetts who reunited with her 9-year-old son on Thursday in Chicago will make an appearance at City Hall. The pair had been separated for weeks after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border.

