BOSTON (CBS) — A WBZ Weather Alert has been issued and it’s all about the heat! The National Weather Service has posted a Heat Advisory, Excessive Heat Watch and Excessive Heat Warning for these designated areas. The hottest, most dangerous heat and humidity will exist across western New England far removed from any cooling ocean breezes. The wind will be relatively light and that will exacerbate the stuffy conditions in a steamy environment.

The Heat Index or the apparent temperature is an accurate measure of how it really feels when the relative humidity is added to the actual air temperature. A Heat Advisory is issued when the Heat Index values are expected to be in the range of 100-105 degrees for 1-2 days. An Excessive Heat Warning is issued when the Heat Index values are predicted to reach 105-110 degrees for at least 2 days.

While cooling ocean breezes will be sporadic and mainly feeble only offering some slight relief on the beaches and within a mile or two of the coastline, a stronger push of cooling should commence later tomorrow morning as a weak backdoor cold front presses inland to cause a cooling back to the 70s along the coast and 80s farther inland tomorrow afternoon. That frontal boundary will be generated by a potential for a couple clusters of thunderstorms which may be triggered around the ridge of high pressure in the Northeast. Most of that action will impact parts of northern New England with a slight risk that a bit could survive the trip down into eastern MA. That coastal plain cooling could linger into Monday.

Heat Wave Tips:

Check The National Weather Service for critical updates.

Never leave children and pets in enclosed vehicles.

Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of fluids even if you do not feel thirsty. Avoid drinks with caffeine or alcohol.

Eat small meals and eat more often.

Avoid extreme temperature changes.

Wear loose-fitting, lightweight, light-colored clothing. Avoid dark colors because they absorb the sun’s rays.

Slow down, stay indoors and avoid strenuous exercise during the hottest part of the day.

Postpone outdoor games and activities.

Use a buddy system when working in excessive heat.

Take frequent breaks if you must work outdoors.

Check on family, friends, and neighbors who do not have air conditioning, who spend much of their time alone or who are more likely to be affected by the heat.

Check on your animals frequently to ensure that they are not suffering from the heat.

We haven’t had a heat wave yet this year! A heat wave is defined as a period of hot weather comprised of at least 3 consecutive days at 90 degrees or higher which may be accompanied by high humidity. At this time last year, Boston already had 2 minimal heat waves. For many locations more than a few miles away from the ocean, this will be a protracted heat wave probably maxing out at 7 or 8 consecutive days! The number of days at 90 or more will be reduced closer to the coast assuming some onshore ocean breezes will provide some slight relief. Boston’s longest heat wave was comprised of 9 days on July 3-11, 1912. There have been several 8-day heat waves in Boston over the past approximately 140 years. One of the more recent heat waves amounted to 7 days in 2013 from July 14-20.

The ridge of high pressure will eventually be squashed southward enabling a return to refreshing air late next Friday or Friday night. Next weekend, we will have genuine relief with low humidity and temperatures in the upper 70s on Saturday and middle 80s on Sunday.

Stay cool and take it easy!