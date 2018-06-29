WAYLAND (CBS) — Wayland Town Beach is back open to swimmers after an E. coli scare earlier this week. Town Beach/Lake Cochituate and Dudley Pond Beach reopened at 10 a.m. Friday, ahead of an anticipated heat wave that will lead into the Fourth of July.

Bacteria levels were just above the state’s maximum level in tests conducted on Monday for the Wayland waters, said the town’s recreation department.

Framingham’s Lake Wauashakum Beach and Saxonville Beach, along with Holliston’s Stoddard Park Beach were also closed. All beaches have now reopened.

The beaches were closed on Wednesday, but later tests showed the levels had returned to normal.

Melissa Wilson of Hopkinton was enjoying the sun on Friday at Wayland Town Beach. “We’re excited to have a barbeque with some friends and just enjoy the beautiful weather,” she said.

Sarah McNeeley of Natick was also there with her kids. “Every day they beg for a beach day, so it’s nice to get out.”

She added, “Get the kiddos out and splashing around and enjoying the beautiful weather and the sunshine before it gets too hot.”

Temperatures are expected to be in the 90’s for throughout the weekend and into next week.