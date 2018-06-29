PROVINCETOWN (CBS) — There were two great white shark sightings along the coast of Cape Cod on Friday, and one of the sightings was near swimmers. This comes just as beaches are expected to be packed for the weekend ahead of the Fourth of July.

The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy tweeted that a research team was in the water in response to “their first great white shark south of Nauset beach” around noon.

About 40 minutes later, they tweeted about another shark sighting near Race Point Beach.

This time, the shark was seen near swimmers at the beach, the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy tweeted.