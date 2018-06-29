BOSTON (CBS) — Marcus Smart is now a restricted free agent.

The Celtics have reportedly tendered a qualifying offer to their pesky guard, according to NBA reporter Keith Smith. Boston can now match any offer sheet Smart receives on the restricted free agent market.

The Boston Celtics have tendered a qualifying offer to Marcus Smart. He's now a restricted free agent. The Celtics can match any offer sheet Smart signs with another team. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) June 29, 2018

According to Smith, the offer is for $6,053,719, which is what Smart would play for in 2018-19 if he signs it. That remains unlikely though, as the four-year guard has made it known that he would like to get a big raise this offseason, proclaiming he’s worth $12-14 million per season. While teams like the Indiana Pacers and Sacramento Kings have been rumored to be interested in Smart, it’s unclear if any team would be willing to pay him that much given his offensive limitations.

Smart now has three options this summer. He could accept the qualifying offer and become an unrestricted free agent next summer, he could work out a deal with the Celtics before chatting with other teams, or he could sign an offer sheet from another team, which the Celtics could match. The third option is the most likely scenario, though teams may not want to tie up their cap space for three days, which is how long the Celtics have to determine if they want to match the offer or not.

The Celtics have made it clear that they want Smart back, and Smart has said he believes he’ll be back in Boston next season.

While his offensive game leaves much to be desired, he’s an integral part to Boston’s top-ranked defense. Despite his shooting woes, hitting just 36 percent of his shots and an abysmal 29 percent from three for his career, Smart always has his nose in the action and seems to be a part of every big play for the C’s. He bullies just about any player he defends, whether they’re a point guard or power forward, and losing Smart would be a big blow to Boston.

We’ll know soon how the market develops for one of the more unique players in the NBA. Free agency officially opens at midnight on Sunday, July 1.