LYNN (CBS) — A young man was arrested on Thursday in connection with a shooting that killed one person and injured two others in Lynn.

The shooting occurred last Saturday around 2 a.m. on Lawton Ave. Romel Danis, 25, of Lynn, died as a result of the shooting.

Victor Alexander Figueroa-Flores, 18, is expected to be arraigned on a murder charge in Lynn District Court on Friday.

An ambulance at the scene of a Lynn shooting. (WBZ-TV)

A 16-year-old boy from Lynn was also arrested in connection with the shooting in Middletown, NY.

The shooting appeared to be captured on a surveillance camera, a neighbor told WBZ-TV.

