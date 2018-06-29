BOSTON (CBS) — In what it sure to be the least surprising move of the NBA offseason, LeBron James has reportedly informed the Cavaliers that he will opt out of his current contract in order to become a free agent.

According to Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com, James’ agent notified the Cavaliers on Friday morning that the player would be opting out of his deal. James had until midnight to make the decision.

LeBron James’ agent informed the Cavs he will not exercise his $35.6 million option and thus will become an unrestricted free agent, sources told @clevelanddotcom … Story coming — Joe Vardon (@joevardon) June 29, 2018

James can begin free-agent discussions with teams on July 1 and can sign a contract on July 6. He had the option of earning $35.6 million next season if he remained with the Cavaliers.

James averaged 27.5 points, 8.6 rebounds and 9.1 assists while playing in all 82 games for the Cavaliers last season. In 22 postseason games, he led the NBA with 34 points per game to go with 9.1 rebounds and 9.0 assists.

The 33-year-old superstar has been linked in rumors to at least a half-dozen teams, and he’ll now be free to explore all of his options. Whether he decides to team up with Chris Paul or Paul George or Kevin Durant or Kawhi Leonard remains to be seen. But considering his last move out of Cleveland was a big one, the basketball world awaits a similarly significant move that alters the landscape of the NBA for several years to come.