BOSTON (CBS) – Trips to Massachusetts’ many first-rate museums and cultural institutions can be fun and educational for the whole family, but often at a steep cost.

Thankfully, Free Fun Fridays are back to give your wallet a break. From now until Aug. 31, every Friday there will be an array of places offering no-cost admission to everyone.

June 29 kicks off with the Worcester Art Museum, the Nantucket Whaling Museum, Lyric Stage Company of Boston and more. Other notable spots opening their doors for free include the Boston Children’s Museum on July 6, the Museum of Fine Arts on July 20, the Boston Symphony Orchestra at Tanglewood on July 27, the Franklin Park Zoo on Aug. 3, the JFK Presidential Library and Museum on Aug. 17 and Old Sturbridge Village on Aug. 31.

Free Fun Fridays are open to all, not just Massachusetts residents. In most cases there is no need to pre-register for tickets.

Free Fun Fridays are funded by the Highland Street Foundation.