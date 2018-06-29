Filed Under:Cannabis Control Commission, Legalized Pot, Recreational Marijuana

BOSTON (AP) — Marijuana regulators may be closer to issuing the first retail license to sell recreational pot in Massachusetts.

The Cannabis Control Commission is slated to consider on Monday recommendations from its staff on a retail application submitted by Cultivate Holdings of Leicester.

The company currently operates a medical marijuana dispensary in the Worcester County town.

cultivate Cannabis Control Commission To Consider States 1st License For Pot Shop

Cultivate in Leicester (Facebook Photo)

Even if a provisional license were to be issued, it’s unclear how long it would take for retail sales to begin at the site.

The state’s voter-approved recreational marijuana law called for pot shops to open on Sunday, but the commission has yet to award any retail licenses. Local concerns about the stores and the lack of any marijuana testing facilities required under the law are among factors cited for missing the July 1 target date.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s