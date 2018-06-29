  • WBZ TVOn Air

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox acquired veteran first baseman/outfielder Steve Pearce in a trade with the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday night.

Dave Dombrowski, the Red Sox president of baseball operations, announced the deal after Boston’s 4-2 win over the Los Angeles Angels.

Dombrowski said the Red Sox are getting Pearce and cash considerations from Toronto in exchange for minor league infielder Santiago Espinal.

pearce Red Sox Get Veteran Steve Pearce From Blue Jays

Steve Pearce. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Pearce, 35, has hit .291 with four home runs and 16 RBIs in 26 games for Toronto this season. Pearce has a career average of .255 and 83 career home runs and 268 RBIs. Boston manager Alex Cora said the Red Sox are adding a strong batter they can use against left-handed pitching.

“It’s one more weapon that we have. We got better tonight,” Cora said. “It’s good to have him.”

Pearce could join the Red Sox this weekend in New York when they face the division-rival Yankees.
