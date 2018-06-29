BOSTON (CBS) – A rally is planned for Saturday in Boston to protest the separation of undocumented families at the border.

The group Massachusetts Jobs with Justice expects to draw thousands to the 11 a.m. march from City Hall Plaza to the Common. Rallies are also planned in Springfield and Worcester.

“Conversation and education is very important,” said Lily Huang of Massachusetts Jobs with Justice. “Our message is very loud and clear, we have to look at the humanity of the issue and the morality of the issue and the crisis that we’re in.”

The planned rally comes after a Brazilian mother living in Massachusetts was reunited with her 9-year-old son on Thursday in Chicago, weeks after the two were separated at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Lidia Souza was detained after crossing the Mexican border in May. She’s been staying with family in Hyannis, but her son was taken to a detention facility in Chicago.

A federal judge ordered that the boy, Diogo, be released Thursday after his mother took her battle to the courts.

“Well, when I got there, he already knew I was taking him home,” Lidia Souza said at a press conference Thursday. “I said, ‘Who told you?’ He said ‘I woke up this morning and I had a feeling.'”