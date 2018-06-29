Filed Under:Boston Police, Capital Gazette

BOSTON (AP) — Boston police are stepping up their presence around area media outlets following the deadly shooting at a Maryland newspaper.

Department spokesman James Kenneally tells The Boston Globe officers will be making a concerted effort to swing past newsrooms more frequently Friday as part of their regular patrols. He didn’t disclose which media outlets would get the additional protection.

Five people were killed in a shooting at the Capital-Gazette newspaper building in Annapolis, Maryland. (CBS)

Kenneally added that the directive was put in place shortly after the Thursday shooting at The Capital Gazette in Annapolis, which killed at least five and injured several more. And Police Commissioner William Evans stressed his department isn’t aware of any similar threats directed toward Boston media.

The New York Police Department also posted officers near the offices of The New York Times, ABC News and other major outlets.

