WEATHER ALERTHeavy Downpours Thursday
Filed Under:Christina Hager, Local TV, Rowley

ROWLEY (CBS) – A man working for a tree service company fell 50 feet out a tree in Rowley Thursday morning and died.

The 34-year-old from Salem, New Hampshire was part of a crew from Mayer Tree Service working at a home on Main Street around 8 a.m.

tree1 Tree Worker Falls 50 Feet, Dies In Rowley

The worker fell from a tree outside this house on Main Street in Rowley. (WBZ-TV)

“The man was in the tree preparing to remove a branch when he suddenly fell from approximately 50 feet up. He was transported to Anna Jacques Hospital where he was pronounced dead,” Carrie Kimball Monahan, a spokesperson for the Essex District Attorney’s Office, said in a statement. “While foul play is not suspected, the matter remains under investigation.”

tree2 Tree Worker Falls 50 Feet, Dies In Rowley

Police sealed off the area for the investigation. (WBZ-TV)

The man’s name has not been made public.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s