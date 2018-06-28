ROWLEY (CBS) – A man working for a tree service company fell 50 feet out a tree in Rowley Thursday morning and died.

The 34-year-old from Salem, New Hampshire was part of a crew from Mayer Tree Service working at a home on Main Street around 8 a.m.

“The man was in the tree preparing to remove a branch when he suddenly fell from approximately 50 feet up. He was transported to Anna Jacques Hospital where he was pronounced dead,” Carrie Kimball Monahan, a spokesperson for the Essex District Attorney’s Office, said in a statement. “While foul play is not suspected, the matter remains under investigation.”

The man’s name has not been made public.