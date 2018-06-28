  • WBZ TVOn Air

By Dr. Mallika Marshall
BOSTON (CBS) – If a woman smokes during pregnancy she has a higher risk of complication, including pregnancy loss, but a new study finds that paternal smoking poses a risk of miscarriage as well.

Researchers in China looked at almost six million non-smoking women there between 2010 and 2016.

They found that women whose male partners smoked during the first few months of pregnancy were 17-percent more likely to have a miscarriage than women whose partners did not smoke.

Paternal smoking around the time of conception was also associated with a higher risk of miscarriage.

However, if the men quit smoking around the time of conception, the risk of miscarriage fell by 18-percent.

