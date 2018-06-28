SALEM (CBS) – Messages of support are piling up in the mayor’s office at Salem City Hall.

“Stay strong we are all thinking of you,” said 7-year-old West Meger reading his letter.

They are notes, cards and pictures from the city’s children to the migrant children separated from their parents at the southern border.

“Don’t be afraid of anything,” West’s letter continued.

Salem’s Mayor Kim Driscoll started the idea Wednesday. “I think we’re all feeling like we want to try and do something concrete and helpful. And, we thought what better way to send a message to the kids on the border than maybe from our kids,” Driscoll said.

She will send all of these with Senator Ed Markey when he heads to the border this weekend.

“You are all welcome in America. We all hope you have good days here,” West said.

Some of the papers are hopeful messages – written with the misspellings and words of a child. Others are artwork with stickers.

“I drew me giving a present to all the kids,” said West.

In just two days, more than 100 notes have filled the collection basket. The Boys and Girls Club of Salem dropped off 55 letters alone.

Jessica Smith made three cards on behalf of her three-year-old daughter. “She said, ‘draw a puppy because when I am scared or sad puppies make me happy,’” said Jessica Smith. “Just felt like something very immediate and concrete I could do in a small way to try and brighten someone’s day.”

The adults say participating in the letter campaign is not about politics but a lesson in humanity. “I thought that it was important he learn how to help people out whatever ways we can any way we can,” said Jennifer Meger.

When asked how he wants the kids reading his letter to feel, West Meger replied, “Happy.”

The Salem mayor’s office is accepting notes and cards for the children through noon on Friday. The messages can be dropped off or emailed.