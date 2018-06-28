WEATHER ALERTHeavy Downpours Thursday
By Gary Brode, WBZ-TV
BOSTON (CBS) – Starbucks would like to bring one of its stores to the North End, but there’s a strong push to keep them out.

The coffee chain wants to open a shop at the corner of Hanover and Cross streets, replacing a bank and a nail salon.

A rendering of the proposed Starbucks in the North End. (Image credit: North End Piazza on the Greenway – Facebook)

More than 1,000 people have signed a petition on change.org to stop the proposed construction. The creator of that petition says the North End has one of the few surviving Little Italy neighborhoods in the United States. They believe this Starbucks would have a negative impact on the locally-owned shops around the neighborhood.

The online petition also notes that there are more than 10 Starbucks locations within a half-mile of the site.

A community meeting will be held at the Nazzaro Community Center on North Bennet Street at 6 p.m. Thursday to talk about the proposal.

