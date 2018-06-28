Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Police Commissioner William Evans is leaving the department, sources tell WBZ.
WBZ has learned Evans will go to Boston College to lead their police department. Boston College would not comment.
Evans, who grew up in Boston, joined the department in 1982 and moved up the ranks throughout his years of service. He has been the Boston Police commissioner since 2014 after being appointed as the interim commissioner the year before.
Before he became commissioner, Evans had major roles in the handling of the Occupy Boston protest and the city’s response to the Boston Marathon bombing.
WBZ talked with Boston Police and they did not confirm our report.
