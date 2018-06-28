Bradley, Devers Homer For Red Sox In 4-2 Win Over AngelsJackie Bradley Jr. hit a two-run homer and Rafael Devers had a solo shot as the Boston Red Sox beat Los Angeles 4-2 on Thursday night, completing a season sweep of the Angels for the first time since they joined the American League as an expansion club in 1961.

A Closer Look At 3 Under-The-Radar Invitees At Bruins Development CampHere is the story of three invitees at this week’s Bruins development camp at Warrior Ice Arena.

Celtics Don't Seem Too Eager To Trade For Kawhi Leonard, And That's OKThe Celtics are keeping an eye on the Kawhi Leonard situation, but they don't seem too interesting in giving up a boatload of assets for the former NBA Finals MVP.

Report: Jameis Winston Negotiated Sexual Assault Suspension Down To Just Three GamesJameis Winston's punishment came after some negotiating from the league, the players' union, and Winston's own representatives.

What The Critics Are Saying About 'Uncle Drew' And Kyrie IrvingHere's a roundup of what the reviews are saying about the movie and Irving's performance.