BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins were in on Ilya Kovalchuk before losing out on the veteran winger, and they are currently in pursuit of John Tavares. Their offseason has been a bit on the aggressive side, but one of their fallback plans may not be there if Tavares opts to play somewhere else.
According to TSN’s Darren Dreger, 34-year-old Rick Nash may not play at all in the NHL next season.
The Bruins acquired Nash in late February in exchange for a first-round pick, Ryan Spooner, Matt Beleskey, Ryan Lindgren and a seventh-round pick. He scored three goals and picked up three assists in 11 games but suffered a concussion during a March 17 game in Tampa Bay and would end up missing the remainder of the regular season. Nash returned for the postseason, tallying 3-2-5 totals and a minus-7 rating in 12 games played.
Nash previously suffered a concussion in 2013, which caused him to miss more than a month of the season. That injury was reported as being the third concussion of Nash’s career.
Originally drafted by the Columbus Blue Jackets as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2002 draft, Nash has scored 289 goals and recorded 258 assists for 547 points in 674 regular-season games. He’s played in another 89 playoff games, tallying 18-28-46 totals.
Considering the cost of acquiring Nash in February, it was believed that the Bruins would be interested in re-signing Nash this summer, dependent on how some other moves worked out. But it would appear at this moment as though that won’t be an option for Boston — or anyone else — this summer.