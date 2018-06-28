BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins were in on Ilya Kovalchuk before losing out on the veteran winger, and they are currently in pursuit of John Tavares. Their offseason has been a bit on the aggressive side, but one of their fallback plans may not be there if Tavares opts to play somewhere else.

According to TSN’s Darren Dreger, 34-year-old Rick Nash may not play at all in the NHL next season.

As per Joe Resnick, agent for Rick Nash, Rick remains undecided on playing next season and will forego the July 1st signing period. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) June 28, 2018

The multiple teams with interest, some willing to position offers for the veteran winger have been informed of his decision. https://t.co/nGyy5pOBXT — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) June 28, 2018

The Bruins acquired Nash in late February in exchange for a first-round pick, Ryan Spooner, Matt Beleskey, Ryan Lindgren and a seventh-round pick. He scored three goals and picked up three assists in 11 games but suffered a concussion during a March 17 game in Tampa Bay and would end up missing the remainder of the regular season. Nash returned for the postseason, tallying 3-2-5 totals and a minus-7 rating in 12 games played.

Nash previously suffered a concussion in 2013, which caused him to miss more than a month of the season. That injury was reported as being the third concussion of Nash’s career.

Originally drafted by the Columbus Blue Jackets as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2002 draft, Nash has scored 289 goals and recorded 258 assists for 547 points in 674 regular-season games. He’s played in another 89 playoff games, tallying 18-28-46 totals.

Considering the cost of acquiring Nash in February, it was believed that the Bruins would be interested in re-signing Nash this summer, dependent on how some other moves worked out. But it would appear at this moment as though that won’t be an option for Boston — or anyone else — this summer.