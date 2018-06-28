BOSTON (CBS) — Jayson Tatum scored a boatload of points for the Celtics throughout their playoff run. He also helped the NBA move a ton of merch.

According to the NBA, Tatum’s jersey was the seventh-most popular seller from April to June, and it’s pretty surprising who he’s ahead of on the list. Tatum’s jersey sales were higher than the likes of 76ers big man Joel Embiid (8th), Thunder superstar Russell Westbrook (9th), Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo (11th), and Pelicans big man Anthony Davis (15th), just to name a few.

Top 15 Most Popular NBA Jerseys

1. Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

2. LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers

3. Kyrie Irving, Boston Celtics

4. Kevin Durant, Golden State Warriors

5. Ben Simmons, Philadelphia 76ers

6. James Harden, Houston Rockets

7. Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

8. Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

9. Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City Thunder

10. Klay Thompson, Golden State Warriors

11. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

12. Chris Paul, Houston Rockets

13. Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors

14. DeMar DeRozan, Toronto Raptors

15. Anthony Davis, New Orleans Pelicans

Not bad for a rookie. His high ranking may be a bit surprising, but then again, Tatum was an absolute stud at the end of the season and in the playoffs. He led all Celtics scorers with 351 postseason points, including 10 games with 20 or more points, averaging 18.5 points throughout the playoffs. The No. 3 overall pick proved early in the season he was the real deal, and elevated his game even more in the playoffs. Rabid Duke fans rushing out to by Tatum NBA gear may have also helped his sales.

As you would expect, Celtics guard Kyrie Irving was also pretty high on the list. Despite spending much of that stretch injured, Irving had the third-best selling jersey from April to June, behind only Steph Curry and LeBron James.

Overall, the Celtics sold the third-most merchandise from April to June, behind only the Warriors and Cavaliers.

Top 10 Most Popular Team Merchandise

1. Golden State Warriors

2. Cleveland Cavaliers

3. Boston Celtics

4. Philadelphia 76ers

5. Houston Rockets

6. Los Angeles Lakers

7. Chicago Bulls

8. Toronto Raptors

9. Oklahoma City Thunder

10. Milwaukee Bucks