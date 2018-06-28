BOSTON (CBS) — To skip the expense of buying and maintaining a boat, some people are now cruising their way into club memberships.

“Boating is not an inexpensive sport,” Matt O’Connor told WBZ-TV while steering a 23-foot center console out into Boston Harbor.

Matt O’Connor and Matt Carrick run Freedom Boat Club and they gave WBZ an up-close look at membership.

“It definitely feels like boat ownership,” Sean Curley explained. Curley has been a member for seven years now. He calls ahead to reserve a boat without having to worry about gassing up, cleaning, or repairs.

“When I found this, it was perfect for me. I’m not the type of guy who fixes boats,” he said.

So, why not just rent a boat for a day?

“We offer a more upscale vessel than you will typically find at a boat rental,” Matt Carrick said. The club also offers a variety of boats up and down the coast.

“We own and operate 12 locations from Beverly down to Chatham. And nationally, there’s 160 locations,” he said.

It may be cheaper and more convenient than owning your own speed boat but it still comes at a price. There is a one-time joining fee of $6,900 and a monthly fee of $269 plus the cost of gas. Members enjoy unlimited boating and lessons.

“You do have to know what you’re doing. And we provide training to all of our members as part of their membership,” said O’Connor.