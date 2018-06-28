BURLINGTON (CBS) – A lucky squirrel has a new lease on life after being rescued from a dumpster drain.

A crew from the Animal Rescue League of Boston rescued the squirrel after its head became stuck in the drain for more than 20 hours. It is now being treated for unspecified injuries.

The squirrel was “tired and skin raw from trying to wriggle free,” the ARL tweeted.

The League reminded people to never slather an animal that is stuck with oils in an attempt to rescue it.

People should instead call animal control or an animal rescue group such as the ARL.