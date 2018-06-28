WEATHER ALERTHeavy Downpours Thursday
BURLINGTON (CBS) – A lucky squirrel has a new lease on life after being rescued from a dumpster drain.

A crew from the Animal Rescue League of Boston rescued the squirrel after its head became stuck in the drain for more than 20 hours. It is now being treated for unspecified injuries.

squirrel in dumpster drain 1 arl boston pic Lucky Squirrel Saved After Being Stuck In Burlington Dumpster Drain

A squirrel is rescued after being stuck for hours in a dumpster drain. (Photo: Animal Rescue League of Boston)

The squirrel was “tired and skin raw from trying to wriggle free,” the ARL tweeted. 

squirrel stuck in dumpster drain burlington Lucky Squirrel Saved After Being Stuck In Burlington Dumpster Drain

The squirrel was freed after being stuck for several hours. (Photo: Animal Rescue League of Boston)

The League reminded people to never slather an animal that is stuck with oils in an attempt to rescue it.

People should instead call animal control or an animal rescue group such as the ARL.

