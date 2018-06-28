WEATHER ALERTHeavy Downpours Thursday
TAUNTON (CBS) – The son of a Taunton police officer battling a rare disease has died.

Bryce Derosier, just 15 months old, died from mitochondrial disease, the Taunton Police Department said Thursday.

taunton2 Officers Child Who Received Police Escort For Final Trip Home Dies Of Rare Disease

Bryce Derosier (WBZ-TV)

Bryce is the son of Officer Jeremy Derosier and his wife Jamie. Earlier this month, Bryce took his final trip home to Norton from Children’s Hospital with a police escort. Derosier’s fellow officers have covered his shifts and brought the family a special crib.

taunton1 Officers Child Who Received Police Escort For Final Trip Home Dies Of Rare Disease

A police escort organized for Bryce. (WBZ-TV)

“He brought love and joy to the many lives that he touched,” Taunton Police Chief Edward Walsh said in a statement. “We ask the community to please keep Bryce and the Derosier family in their thoughts and prayers while they deal with this difficult loss.”

A GoFundMe page has raised thousands of dollars to help the Derosier family.

Bryce’s mother says she is heartbroken.

“Goodbye my sweet baby boy!!!” Jamie Derosier said, according to an update on the GoFundMe page. “You’ll be my hero and love for life.”

