BOSTON (AP) — Boston Mayor Marty Walsh has tapped the head of educational nonprofit organization to serve as the interim superintendent of the city’s school system.

The Boston Globe reports that the school Committee is expected to vote Monday to offer the post to Laura Perille, who would replace Tommy Chang until a new, permanent superintendent is chosen. Committee chairman Michael Loconto also announced Wednesday his backing for Perille.

Laura Perille (Image credit: EdVestors)

Chang announced last week that he would step down after leading the system for three years.

Perille is the president and chief executive EdVestors, which has worked with Boston schools to improve math instruction and expand arts programs.

