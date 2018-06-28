When Irish eyes are smiling, it might be because they just spotted some authentically delicious food. These are 8 of the Greatest local spots for Irish eats.

Dillon’s Local

Plymouth

Kicking off the Great 8 is Dillon’s Local. Situated in Plymouth, Dillon’s is a casual pub where the locals love to dine on Irish food without spending too much green. There is that quintessential Irish dish, Shepherd’s Pie, layered on a pizza, and fantastic Surf and Turf featuring a sirloin topped with lobster. The must order is the Guinness Fish and Chips – a dish that’s as big in flavor as it is in size.

Tinker’s Son

Norwell

Tinker’s Son in Norwell is a cozy Irish pub serving all of your favorite comfort foods that will fill you right up. There is piping hot baked Mac and Cheese made with a blend of Cheddar, Romano, and Swiss. The dish is great on its own, but even better when upgraded with Bacon and extra Cheddar, or Short Ribs and Blue Cheese. If you really want to warm yourself from the inside, there is nothing better than The Shepherd’s Pie, served in a cast iron skillet, topped with golden mashed potatoes and gooey melted cheddar.

Flynn’s Irish Pub

Multiple Locations

Another Great 8 winner is Flynn’s Irish Pub. With locations in Cedarville, Sagamore and Mansfield, Flynn’s is everything you love about an Irish pub, with a cozy comfortable vibe throughout. While they do have many of the traditional Irish dishes, the specialties of the house are their over the top burgers. There is the Mighty Flynn topped with cheese sticks and black and tan onion rings; and the Feckin Pepper Burger with pepper jack cheese, homemade Habanero pepper relish and spicy pickles. But nothing baffles customers more than the Donegal, a mind bending burger topped with creamy peanut butter, strawberry jelly, cheddar and bacon.

Greenhouse Wood Fired Pub

Mendon

The Greenhouse Wood Fired Pub in Mendon is a local favorite for big portions of hearty, heartwarming food, with just about everything on the menu cooked inside a blazing hot wood-fired oven. When it comes to steak tips, The Greenhouse certainly delivers. They serve them along a mound of bleu cheese mashed potatoes, topped with crispy onion rings, and drizzled with sweet Jameson Irish whiskey sauce.

Olde Main Street Pub

Salem, MA

At the Olde Main Street Pub in Salem, you will swear you have been transported to Dublin the moment you walk through the door – with its cozy nooks, friendly service and a warm fireplace that gives the space a comfortable vibe. While the setting is traditional, the offerings are anything but, with Korean Style Duck Wings and Sicilian Style Meatballs on the appetizer menu. If you do want more traditional food, there is ultra-crispy Beer Battered Haddock and Steak Tips topped with a flavorful Guinness Mushroom demi glaze. There is no better way to end your meal than with some Bread Pudding.

McGuiggans

Whitman

Another Great 8 winner is McGuiggans in Whitman, where you can indulge on a frosty beer served in an oversized boot glass, while eating an appetizer known as the ‘Whitman Sampler’. It is packed with Potato Skins, Mozzarella Sticks, Chicken Fingers, Fried Pickles, and Onion Rings. If your guilty pleasure happens to include both pizza AND Shepherd’s Pie, their Shepherd’s Pie Pizza has you covered.

Eat With Jack O’Neill

West Roxbury

Eat with Jack O’Neill in West Roxbury has Irish specialties served at breakfast, lunch and dinner. Their true specialties are their savory Irish pies. There is the Shepherd’s Pie loaded up with slow-cooked lamb and root vegetables; a hearty Steak and Guinness pie; and the ultra-comforting Chicken Pie featuring tender poultry slow-cooked on the spit. The house favorite has to be Jack O’Neill’s Fish Pie. This Irish delicacy is overloaded with smoked haddock, salmon, cod and bacon topped with dollops of mashed potatoes and baked until brown.

The Holy Grail

Epping, NH

Rounding out the Great 8 is The Holy Grail in Epping, New Hampshire. Located inside an old church, this Irish style pub is a unique spot for dining with high ceilings and stained glass. For a truly religious experience, order the Guinness Steak Tips, which are marinated overnight.

