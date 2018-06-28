ANDOVER (CBS) – While kids from neighboring towns are at the beach or on vacation somewhere, students in Andover are still in the classroom, late in June.

“It’s been a long, long year,” said Andover School Superintendent Sheldon Berman.

Andover was forced to extend the school calendar year until June 29 because they had 10 days of school cancelled for “weather days” this year. Half of those days came in October when violent storms knocked out power for five days.

Most of the students we talked to are taking it all in stride because teachers are taking it easy on them.

“We took a field trip to Canobie Lake Park,” said one 8th grader.

The last day of school is a half day on Friday when kids will get out at 10:50 a.m.