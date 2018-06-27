  • WBZ TVOn Air

WEYMOUTH (CBS) – A grand jury indicted a Postal Service employee after thousands of undelivered letters and packages were found in her SUV.

In May, a tow truck driver noticed the unopened mail inside an SUV that had gone unclaimed for months. The items had been postmarked but never delivered.

weymouth1a Postal Worker Indicted After Undelivered Mail Found In Weymouth SUV

The undelivered mail found in a car in a Weymouth tow lot. (Image credit: The Patriot Ledger)

The Postal Service told WBZ-TV at the time the woman driving the SUV when it was towed is a “City Carrier Assistant,” which is an entry-level letter carrier job. She had not been charged, but was placed on duties that did not involve delivering mail.

On June 21, a grand jury indicted Megan Hawes on a charge of theft of mail matter by a Postal Service employee. She works out of the Roslindale branch.

The Postal Service was concerned that hundreds of people in the Roslindale area did not receive their mail. It’s possible the letters were in Hawes’ SUV for months.

