BOSTON (CBS) – We interrupt this stretch of pleasant, dry, summer days for a significant change coming on Thursday. A storm system is approaching from the Midwest bringing with it several rounds of rain and downpours.

TIMING:

The first wave of rain arrived after midnight in eastern Mass. Scattered downpours will persist off and on through Thursday. The most active period of weather will be in the morning, a bit unusual, as typically summertime thunderstorms/downpours are associated with the late afternoon/evening.

Some street flooding and ponding on roadways is possible during the morning commute. By Thursday afternoon, the aerial coverage of the downpours will diminish.

There will still be a risk of showers/storms through Thursday evening, but much more widely scattered than Thursday morning.

IMPACTS:

Heavy downpours – the most significant concern on Thursday will come from some very heavy, tropical-like downpours. Some localized areas may receive 1-2” or more in a short period of time. This could lead to urban/poor drainage street flooding in many areas.

There is a very low risk of a brief spin-up (tornado) in the morning hours, but the parameters do not seem to be lining up for this to happen.

Beyond Thursday, the story will become the heat. Most inland locations are in for at least 4 days (Friday – Monday) of temperatures 90+. In fact by Sunday and Monday, high temperatures could reach near 100 degrees!

Combine that with dewpoints well into the 60s and 70s and temperatures will feel like 105-110 at times.

There will be some relief at the shoreline, with some daily sea breezes knocking temperatures down into the 70s and 80s. Find a nearby pool or beach!