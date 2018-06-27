BOSTON (CBS) — David Price is at it again.

The Red Sox’ $30 million man delivered some postgame sarcasm on Tuesday after picking up his ninth win of the year before ending his session with reporters in the Boston clubhouse.

“I don’t think I’ll be able to,” Price deadpanned when asked if he’s looking forward to facing the Yankees on Sunday Night Baseball in his next start. “I don’t think so.”

A reporter who had seen Price’s most recent jokes about being more dedicated to the video game “Fortnite” than baseball asked Price if he’d be too busy with the video game to make the start.

“Yeah, Fortnite,” Price said.

WATCH: David Price on @NESN asked about pitching in prime time this Sunday against the Yankees. Sarcastically: "I don't think I'll be able to go." Man this is awkward. pic.twitter.com/KbL3FelBQI — David Wade (@davidwade) June 27, 2018

The comments come just a week after Price joked that if he made the AL All-Star team, he would play Fortnite the night before the game so that he would be unable to pitch. That comment can be connected to some members of the media who concluded that Price’s mild case of carpal tunnel syndrome came from his penchant for playing video games.

And those comments came a few weeks after Price stood in the Boston clubhouse and repeatedly told reporters, “I’m soft.”

Clearly, Price has been hearing all the criticism about him. Though it’s leading to some odd exchanges with reporters in the clubhouse, it’s certainly not affecting him negatively on the field. In his last nine starts, he is 7-1 with a 2.72 ERA, 1.083 WHIP, a 3.36-to-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and more than a strikeout per inning. The Red Sox are 8-1 in those games. All total, Price is 9-5 with a 3.66 ERA.

David Price has allowed 3 runs or fewer in 9 consecutive starts, his longest such streak since joining the Red Sox. This is the first time the Red Sox have ever scored 8+ runs in 4 consecutive games against the Angels. These teams have been playing against each other since 1961. — Red Sox Notes (@SoxNotes) June 27, 2018

Price may end up keeping his sarcasm level high throughout the whole season. If the results on the field remain the same, the Red Sox will not mind one bit.