BOSTON (CBS) — With Dustin Pedroia’s status still somewhat in question, the Boston Red Sox have added a veteran infielder to the organization.

The team on Wednesday signed Brandon Phillips to a minor league deal. Phillips, 36, played for the Braves and Angels last season.

In 144 total games last year, Phillips batted .285 with 13 home runs, 60 RBIs and a .735 OPS. He had spent the previous 11 seasons with the Cincinnati Reds, where he made three NL All-Star teams (2010, 2011, 2013). He also won four Gold Gloves at second base — in 2008, 2010, 2011 and 2013.

Phillips has performed well in limited postseason time in his career, hitting .325 with two home runs and four doubles in nine career playoff games.

With Pedroia having only played three games this season as he recovers from knee surgery, the Red Sox have struggled to get production out of their second basemen — mostly Eduardo Nunez and Brock Holt. As a team, Red Sox second basemen rank eighth in batting average (.242), 13th in on-base percentage (.282), 12th in OPS (.619), and tied for last in both home runs (3) and RBIs (22) in the American League. Defensively, the Red Sox have not been very good, either. Per Fangraphs, Red Sox second basemen rank 11th in the AL in UZR and 11th in defensive runs above average.

