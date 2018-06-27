NASHUA, N.H. (CBS) – A police officer shot a man in Nashua, New Hampshire late Tuesday night.

According to the state Attorney General’s Office, three officers were called to a home on Ledge Street around 10 p.m. for a welfare check.

They say an “incident occurred in which a Nashua police officer discharged his firearm and shot and wounded” 29-year-old Justin Contreras.

Contreras was taken to the hospital and is said to be in stable condition. It’s not clear yet why the officer opened fire.

“I was out on my porch smoking a cigarette and I heard sirens going off non-stop, coming from every which way,” said Mel, a Nashua resident who would only her give her first name. “It’s kind of scary but at the same time, the cops are doing their job, and everyone’s safe so that’s all I care about.”

No other information is available at this point in the investigation. The officers names have not been made public yet.

“Additional details regarding the incident that led to the shooting will be provided as soon as possible while still protecting the integrity of the investigation,” the Attorney General’s Office said in a statement Wednesday afternoon.