Filed Under:Antonio's Pizza, Harrison Ford, Local TV

AMHERST (CBS) – Antonio’s Pizza in Amherst is always packed with UMass students, but there was a very famous visitor on Tuesday.

Actor Harrison Ford stopped by for a bite with wife Calista Flockhart and their son. The pizza manager told The Boston Globe that they ordered pepperoni sausage, tomato basil, broccoli and cheese slices. He also said Ford shook some hands and even signed a plate for one customer.

A photo of Ford’s visit on Antonio’s Facebook page had hundreds of comments, including a few that said they hope the Star Wars actor got a piece that was extra “chewy.”

