MILTON (CBS) – A former Milton Academy teacher accused of sexually abusing a student has been brought back from Thailand to face charges.

The Norfolk District Attorney’s Office says 72-year old Reynold Buono is accused of sexually assaulting a student decades ago.

Buono left Milton Academy in 1987 and has been living in Southeast Asia for several years.

It took the cooperation of local, state and federal authorities and the Royal Thai Police to find Buono and get him into custody. He was indicted on November 6, 2017 on three counts of child rape and three counts of rape of a child with force.

Buono spent the night at the Milton Police station. He’ll be arraigned Wednesday afternoon in Norfolk Superior Court.

“We owe our partners in federal law enforcement – and in Thailand – substantial thanks for their diligence and perseverance,” Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey said in a statement.

“This has been a very involved process and we are relieved to have these charges now ready to be brought forward for arraignment in the Norfolk Superior Court.”