BOSTON (CBS) – Her stunning victory was no surprise to those who knew Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez during her years as a student at Boston University. “There’s a radical empathy that she has with people. She’s able to hear and see and understand and she makes you really feel like she does. That’s a really key piece for her,” said Kenneth Elmore, Dean of Students at Boston University.

Known as “Sandy” the economics/international relations major was engaged on campus with issues of diversity and community service. Boston University professor Raul Fernandez says the Bronx born grassroots organizer won because she knows her constituents. “A year ago she was a bartender riding the train,” he says. “She grew up in this community and knew these people.” People he believes feel abandoned by the Democratic Party establishment.

The 28-year-old unseated 10-term incumbent Congressman Joe Crowley, the fourth ranking house democrat.

In their years living on the sixteenth floor of the Warren Towers dormitory, former classmate Mina Vahedi knew Ocasio-Cortez had what it takes. “She just has energy about her that is so infectious,” Vahedi said. “So motivated and always very passionate about everything she spoke about.”

The victory is now drawing comparisons with other campaigns such as Boston City Councilor Ayanna Pressley also trying to unseat an incumbent, Congressman Michael Capuano in the seventh district.

Ocasio-Cortez even tweeted, “Vote her next Massachusetts.”

“Alex’s success is proof of what is possible when you engage everyone. She surprised a lot of people because there are assumptions made about who cares and who wins elections,” said Pressley.

Ocasio-Cortez, who worked as an organizer for presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, shook up the status quo and has given the left wing of the party a new voice. “At some point you say who is representing us and she decided she could,” said Raul Fernandez.