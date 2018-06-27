BOSTON (CBS) – Twitter is abuzz about the stunning Democratic primary upset of veteran New York Congressman Joe Crowley, fourth-ranking member of the party leadership in the U.S. House, by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a former BU student and grassroots activist who belongs to the Democratic Socialists of America.

And locally, the Twitter buzz includes comparisons with Ocasio-Cortez supporter Ayanna Pressley, the popular Boston City Councilor who is challenging longtime Seventh District Congressman Mike Capuano in the September 4 Democratic primary.

“The people closest to the pain should be closest to the power.”

– @AyannaPressley. Vote her in next, Massachusetts. There are more of us, too: @CoriBush, @Chardo2018, @AyannaPressley & more. We need to elect a corporate PAC-free caucus if we’re going to get things done. https://t.co/M2tF5cedTs — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) June 27, 2018

The analogy is valid – up to a point.

Both Pressley and Ocasio-Cortez are impressive women of color running in heavily non-white districts against older white male incumbents.

Both seek to capitalize on the significant discontent with the party leadership revealed by the scare Sen. Bernie Sanders threw at Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential primaries.

But the Pressley campaign doesn’t need me to tell them to hold the champagne.

Unlike Crowley, who reportedly sleep-walked through the campaign (beyond throwing money at it) while his challenger effectively worked the streets and social media, Capuano – after an initial bout of petulance over the mere fact of a challenge – has picked up the pace.

No one argues that he’s neglected his constituents over the years.

And until just recently, when Pressley staked out a position – calling for the abolition of ICE – that outflanks Capuano on the left (for now at least), she had struggled to define the case for firing him, a necessity when running against a popular incumbent.

The shocker in New York City gives Pressley a publicity boost, may well attract more donations, and surely inspires her supporters.

But it’s also a motivator for Capuano, one of the tougher campaigners in our delegation.

Buckle up.

In the Seventh District, it’s going to be a long, hot summer.