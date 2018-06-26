BOSTON (CBS) — It took much longer than it should have, but Willie O’Ree is finally heading to the Hockey Hall of Fame.

The man who broke the NHL’s color barrier while with the Boston Bruins in 1958 finally got his call to the hall Tuesday afternoon. The 82-year-old will be enshrined as a “builder” of the sport for all that he’s done for the game over the last 60 years.

“On behalf of the Boston Bruins organization, I’d like to congratulate Willie on being elected into the Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2018,” Bruins CEO Charlie Jacobs said following Tuesday’s announcement. “This honor is long overdue as Willie has been a tremendous figure in our game both on and off the ice for over 60 years. We are lucky to have been able to call Willie a Bruin when he made his debut in 1958 and we could not be happier for him to finally receive the recognition he so greatly deserves.”

“Willie is a pioneer and tremendous ambassador for the game of hockey, and on behalf of the Bruins organization I would like to congratulate Willie and his family on today’s announcement that he will be enshrined in the Hockey Hall of Fame,” added Bruins President Cam Neely. “The courage he showed 60 years ago when he broke the league’s color barrier while wearing a Bruins sweater is an inspiration, and his work today continues to grow the game of hockey and spread the message that hockey is for everyone.”

Willie O'Ree is a Hockey Hall of Famer. Congratulations to the #NHLBruins legend on his election in the builder category! pic.twitter.com/J83g2ZFyEu — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) June 26, 2018

O’Ree played just 45 games in his NHL career, hiding the fact that he was blind in one eye, but he has built an amazing legacy as an ambassador for the game throughout the years. He has been the diversity ambassador of the Hockey is for Everyone initiative since 1998, introducing more than 120,000 boys and girls of diverse backgrounds to the game.

This year, the NHL launched the Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award, with late Humboldt Broncos head coach Darcy Haugan the first recipient of the honor at last week’s NHL Awards.

For everything he accomplished both on and off the ice, O’Ree will finally get his spot among the greats of the game.

Also getting a Hall of Fame call Tuesday were New Jersey Devils goaltender Martin Brodeur, Tampa Bay Lightning winger Martin St. Louis, Jayna Hefford, Alexander Yakushev and current NHL commissioner Gary Bettman.

Like O’Ree, Bettman will be enshrined in the builders category at November’s induction ceremony.