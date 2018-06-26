Filed Under:Local TV, West Boylston

WEST BOYLSTON (CBS) — The District Attorney’s Office has released the names of a couple who were found dead after a shooting in West Boylston.

Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr. said Robert Chisholm, 78, and Dolores Chisholm, 79, were in a car at an industrial area parking lot.

boylston Older Couple Killed In West Boylston Shooting Identified

A couple was found dead inside this car in West Boylston (WBZ-TV)

The husband and wife lived on Hillside Village Road in town.

Notes that may have pertained to their deaths have been found, said Early.

Offical word on the cause and manner of death for the Chisholms had not been released.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s