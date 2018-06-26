WEST BOYLSTON (CBS) — The District Attorney’s Office has released the names of a couple who were found dead after a shooting in West Boylston.

Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr. said Robert Chisholm, 78, and Dolores Chisholm, 79, were in a car at an industrial area parking lot.

The husband and wife lived on Hillside Village Road in town.

Notes that may have pertained to their deaths have been found, said Early.

Offical word on the cause and manner of death for the Chisholms had not been released.