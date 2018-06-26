CHELMSFORD (CBS) — A crash in Chelmsford between a motorcycle and a sedan killed a firefighter from Maine on Monday.

State Police said 48-year-old David Mains was riding a motorcycle with a woman when it hit the back of a Mercedes-Benz on Route 495. Mains was med-flighted to Massachusetts General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Raymond, Maine Fire & Rescue confirmed the woman is Jen Mains. She was taken to Lowell General Hospital with serious injuries but is expected to survive.

“Captain Mains was a dedicated member who loved his family, community and this department. He will be sorely missed and will leave a large void in our family and organization which will not be filled without unmatched extraordinary efforts, pride, and dedication which Captain Mains put forth every day. Captain Mains has been honored as firefighter of the year, awarded many community service awards, and honored with the Chiefs award,” Raymond Fire & Rescue wrote on Facebook.

It appears the Mercedes had slowed down because of traffic right before the crash, according to state police.

The 56-year-old woman driving the Mercedes and her young passenger were not injured. It is unclear whether any charges will be filed.